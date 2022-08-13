Frank Lampard admitted Salomon Rondon’s lack of minutes in pre-season is a reason why Everton don’t start with a natural striker against Aston Villa.
Rondon is once again available after missing last week’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea due to suspension.
With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out with a knee injury, Lampard started a front three of Demaray Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil against the Londoners.
He’s deployed the same attacking triumvirate to face Villa - and has explained why.
Speaking to BT Sport, Lampard said: “The movement was good. We created enough chances to hurt what are a very good defensive team in Chelsea.
“Salomon was suspended back end of last season and last week, hasn’t had so many minutes in pre-season either.
“So the chance [was made] to go again with the same front three.