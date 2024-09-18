Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton next face Leicester City in the Premier League after losing to Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Sean Dyche has explained why Idrissa Gana Gueye was absent for Everton’s Carabao Cup loss against Southampton.

The Toffees exited the competition at the third-round stage at Goodison Park on Tuesday night. After a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes, the visitors claimed a 6-5 win on penalties.

Everton were much depleted for the encounter, with Dyche having to make eight chances from last Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Aston Villa in the Premier League. James Tarkowski was forced out with a back injury as he joined Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calver-Lewin and James Garner were struck down by a sickness bug, with Vitalli Mykolenko not recovering from a similar issue that saw him substituted in the first half against Villa.

Gueye was also among the senior players not involved. The veteran midfielder was not injured or ill but he instead missed out because of a personal issue with his father. Manager Dyche said at his post-match press conference: “He’s got a personal issue with his father, unfortunately. Obviously, we wish him well with that so he’s had to travel back.”

