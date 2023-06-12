Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Why is Carlo Ancelotti suing Everton? All you need to know as former Toffees boss’ lawyers file case

Carlo Ancelotti’s lawyers have filed a case against Everton/

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 18:01 BST

Carlo Ancelotti is suing Everton.

The 64-year-old spent 18 months as Toffees boss after succeeding Marco Silva in December 2019. However, after guiding Everton to respective 12th and eight-place finishes in the Premier League, Ancelotti departed Goodison Park to to return to Real Madrid in May 2021.

Here's all you need to know about the case so far.

Why is Carlo Ancelotti suing Everton?

Most Popular

The Italian's lawyers filed the case on Friday, per The Guardian. It relates to ‘general commercial contracts and arrangements’.

When will the case be heard?

A date is yet to be given. It is listed to be heard in commercial court.

What has Ancelotti said?

According to The Guardian, Ancelotti's lawyers have opted not to comment.

What have Everton said?

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Everton for comment.

What could it mean for Everton?

Everton are currently in a precarious financial position, having posted combined losses of more than £400 million over the past five years.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri is currently in talks with MSP Sports Capital about investing into the club. A bridging loan of a reported £40 million has been taken out while a deal is thrashed out, with funds set to help fund the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Should Everton be forced to come to a settlement with Ancelotti then it would mean more pressure is put on the under-fire Moshiri. The board of directors were too under pressure with chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp now confirmed to have left the club.

Related topics:Carlo AncelottiReal MadridPremier League