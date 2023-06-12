Carlo Ancelotti is suing Everton.

The 64-year-old spent 18 months as Toffees boss after succeeding Marco Silva in December 2019. However, after guiding Everton to respective 12th and eight-place finishes in the Premier League, Ancelotti departed Goodison Park to to return to Real Madrid in May 2021.

Here's all you need to know about the case so far.

Why is Carlo Ancelotti suing Everton?

The Italian's lawyers filed the case on Friday, per The Guardian. It relates to ‘general commercial contracts and arrangements’.

When will the case be heard?

A date is yet to be given. It is listed to be heard in commercial court.

What has Ancelotti said?

According to The Guardian, Ancelotti's lawyers have opted not to comment.

What have Everton said?

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Everton for comment.

What could it mean for Everton?

Everton are currently in a precarious financial position, having posted combined losses of more than £400 million over the past five years.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri is currently in talks with MSP Sports Capital about investing into the club. A bridging loan of a reported £40 million has been taken out while a deal is thrashed out, with funds set to help fund the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

