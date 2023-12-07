Why James Garner and Amadou Onana are missing for Everton's clash against Newcastle United
James Garner is absent from Everton's squad for tonight's clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.
The midfielder has been one of the Toffees' standout players this season and was man of the match in last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. However, Garner is ill for the visit of Newcastle and cannot feature. It means that Seamus Coleman comes in for his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in May.
Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is another missing from Everton's squad. The Belgium international is still to fully recover a calf injury that's ruled him out of the previous two games.
Everton boss Sean Dyche said: “Jimmy Garner, who has been in great form, has gone down with a sickness bug. It hit today and therefore we couldn’t really do anything about it. Dom [Calvert-Lewin] and Seamus are back in. We’re still missing Amadou and Andre [Gomes], so a few changes tonight but we still feel we’ve got a team that can operate and get what we want.”