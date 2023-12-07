James Garner is absent from Everton's squad for tonight's clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

The midfielder has been one of the Toffees' standout players this season and was man of the match in last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. However, Garner is ill for the visit of Newcastle and cannot feature. It means that Seamus Coleman comes in for his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in May.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is another missing from Everton's squad. The Belgium international is still to fully recover a calf injury that's ruled him out of the previous two games.