Why Jordan Pickford and Donny van de Beek are absent for Everton against Newcastle

The England No.1 goalkeeper and the Manchester United loanee are both absent.

Jordan Pickford and Donny van de Beek both miss Everton’s clash against Newcastle United this evening due to illness.

Neither feature in Frank Lampard’s side for what feels like a must-win game at Goodison Park amid a relegation battle.

Asmir Begovic lines up in goal for the Toffees in the absence of Pickford.

Meanwhile, Allan comes into midfield in place of van de Beek.

In total, Everton have made four changes from Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wolves.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit enough to make the bench.

Everton: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.