Why Man Utd's takeover was given Premier League approval as Everton and 777 Partners wait goes on
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has explained why the Premier League swiftly approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover of Manchester United - but the wait for an outcome of 777 Partners' purchase of Everton continues.
It has been almost six months since it was announced that 777 agreed a deal to buy majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the Toffees. Yet the wait for it to be rubberstamped continues, with the Miami-based firm loaning Everton £180 million in the meantime.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in January he hoped a decision on a proposed takeover would be resolved in a matter of weeks.
Ratcliffe's arrangement to purchase 25% of United was revealed on 24 December and it has taken less than two months.
Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, explained that it is because Ratcliffe - Britain's second richest person through his company Ineos - showed clear funds he has available.
Speaking on podcast The Price of Football, Maguire said: "Everton fans will be going: 'Hold on, he came in this quite late and got approved quite quickly. Why is that while we're still hanging around waiting for 777?"
"I think it's something to do with the fact that he was able to show the Premier League he had $4.4 billion sitting in a bank account not doing very much. That is quite persuasive in terms of the key issues. He doesn't have any outstanding convictions, does he have the resources? Yes. Where do the resources come from? Well, he's Mr. Ineos, just take a look at the accounts whereas 777 are at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to being able to demonstrate those assists.
"It looks as if he will be able to put formal boots on the ground. Informally, he's been to Old Trafford, spoken to staff, there has been an appointment for a new chief executive.
"He's got $300 million in another pot which he's going to allocate to the club, ideally I think it should be going on infrastructure in terms of the stadium and elsewhere in terms of having an elite playing environment."