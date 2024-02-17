777 Partners’ Josh Wander. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has explained why the Premier League swiftly approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover of Manchester United - but the wait for an outcome of 777 Partners' purchase of Everton continues.

It has been almost six months since it was announced that 777 agreed a deal to buy majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the Toffees. Yet the wait for it to be rubberstamped continues, with the Miami-based firm loaning Everton £180 million in the meantime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in January he hoped a decision on a proposed takeover would be resolved in a matter of weeks.

Ratcliffe's arrangement to purchase 25% of United was revealed on 24 December and it has taken less than two months.

Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, explained that it is because Ratcliffe - Britain's second richest person through his company Ineos - showed clear funds he has available.

Speaking on podcast The Price of Football, Maguire said: "Everton fans will be going: 'Hold on, he came in this quite late and got approved quite quickly. Why is that while we're still hanging around waiting for 777?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think it's something to do with the fact that he was able to show the Premier League he had $4.4 billion sitting in a bank account not doing very much. That is quite persuasive in terms of the key issues. He doesn't have any outstanding convictions, does he have the resources? Yes. Where do the resources come from? Well, he's Mr. Ineos, just take a look at the accounts whereas 777 are at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to being able to demonstrate those assists.

"It looks as if he will be able to put formal boots on the ground. Informally, he's been to Old Trafford, spoken to staff, there has been an appointment for a new chief executive.