Why Mykolenko, Holgate and Gbamin are absent from Everton pre-season training camp

Everton have jetted off to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp.

The Toffees confirmed that a 28-man squad has travelled to the Alps as Sean Dyche’s side step up their preparations for the 2023-24 season. They then face Swiss club Stade Nyonnais in a friendly in Nyon on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, several senior players have not travelled. They include captain Seamus Coleman, who continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

Meanwhile, three other players have been left at Finch Farm. Vitalii Mykolenko was a surprise absentee having served as first-choice left-back through 2022-23. LiverpoolWorld understands that the Ukraine international is having treatment for a minor injury.

Mason Holgate is in a similar position. The defender has a niggle so has not travelled having returned for the first day of training last week. Holgate has been linked with a switch to Premier League new-boys Sheffield United.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin also continues his recovery from an injury he suffered during his loan spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder’s agent Bernard Collignon revealed earlier this summer that he expects Gbamin to leave Everton despite having a year remaining on his contract. The Ivory Coast international has made just eight appearances since joining from Mainz in 2019.