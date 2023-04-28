Register
Why Nathan Patterson did not start for Everton vs Newcastle amid Seamus Coleman injury update

Ben Godfrey featured at right-back in Everton’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 27th Apr 2023, 23:26 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Sean Dyche has explained why he opted to start Ben Godfrey ahead of Nathan Patterson in Everton’s humbling loss to Newcastle United.

The Toffees’ chances of avoiding Premier League relegation suffered another blow as they were thrashed 4-1 by the third-placed Magpies.

Callum Wilson fired a double for Newcastle while Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were also on target to leave Everton two points adrift of safety.

Right-back and captain Seamus Coleman was again absent with a hamstring injury. And with Mason Holgate suspended, Godfrey - primarily a centre-back - got the nod over the natural option in Patterson.

Yet three of the visitors’ goals were engineered down Everton’s right flank. On his selection decision, Dyche said: “Just Ben’s experience, playing here and his experience in football in general. We know Patto is a very good player and is going to continue to learn. He’s been out a very long time as well earlier in the season.

“Seamus is making good progress. We think there’s a chance of his recovery before the weekend. It’s not just about one player but he was affected too easily for two goals.”

