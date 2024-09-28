Getty Images

Everton team news for the Crystal Palace clash.

Nathan Patterson has been omitted from Everton’s match-day squad to face Crystal Palace.

The right-back made a return to action after almost six months for the under-21s in a 4-3 win over Sunderland last Sunday. Patterson underwent hamstring surgery in April.

But given the severity of his issue, Patterson has been left out of Everton’s set-up against Palace at Goodison Park. Blues boss Sean Dyche admitted that the Scotland international was behind Jarrad Branthwaite, who is back from a groin issue, in terms of his recovery. Patterson could again play for Everton under-21s against Reading on Monday evening.

Dyche makes two changes from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Leicester, with Branthwaite replacing Michael Keane in central defence while Vitalii Mykolenko is back from issues and comes in for James Garner. Idrissa Gana Gueye is on the bench after a family bereavement.