Why Roy Hodgson isn't attending Crystal Palace press conference amid sack claims

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will not partake in his side's press conference ahead of their clash with Everton on Monday night.

As it stands, there is intense pressure surrounding the 76-year-old after a run of four losses, one draw and one victory across their last six games which has seen them drop to 15th in the Premier League. Injuries to key players have been detrimental and now there are reports that he could be replaced before the Everton clash.

It's said that they are looking to replace Hodgson with Europa League winner Oliver Glasner, with the Austrian reported to be close to agreeing a deal to take over after advanced talks on Thursday.

Hodgson was due to attend a press conference at 1.30pm at the Palace training ground but, as confirmed by the official Crystal Palace X account, he won't be in attendance. 'Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session.'