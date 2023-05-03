Sam Allardyce has returned to management with Leeds United.

The former Everton boss replaces Javi Gracia as the Whites make a late twist in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds sit one point and two places above the Toffees in the table. Either club could still realistically be jettisoned to the Championship with four matches remaining.

Allardyce served as Everton manager between November 2017-May 2018. He took over from Ronaldo Koeman with the Toffees in the drop zone at the time - and ensured an eighth-place finish was yielded.

A Leeds United statement said: “Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge. Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club. We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce. Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety.”

According to The Times, Allardyce will be paid £500,000 to serve as Leeds supremo until the end of the month. And should the Yorkshire side successfully stay up, he’ll bag a bonus of £2.5 million.

However, Sammy Lee - who served as Allardyce’s assistant at Everton - will not go to Leeds. That is because Lee is reportedly on jury duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement