The left-back has been in magnificent form of late, helping the Toffees claim three successive victories to move out of the relegation zone. However, Mykolenko does not feature at Turf Moor because of a minor injury. Manager Sean Dyche admitted that the Ukraine international was carrying a small issue at his pre-match press conference. He said: “Keane (Michael Keane) has trained today so as long as there’s no reaction, he’ll be back in the thinking. Myko had a bit of a niggle but I think he’ll be OK."