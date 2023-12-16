Why Vitalii Mykolenko is not playing for Everton against Burnley as absence explained
Vitalii Mykolenko injury update ahead of Burnley vs Everton.
Vitalii Mykolenko is absent for Everton's trip to Burnley in the Premier League.
The left-back has been in magnificent form of late, helping the Toffees claim three successive victories to move out of the relegation zone. However, Mykolenko does not feature at Turf Moor because of a minor injury. Manager Sean Dyche admitted that the Ukraine international was carrying a small issue at his pre-match press conference. He said: “Keane (Michael Keane) has trained today so as long as there’s no reaction, he’ll be back in the thinking. Myko had a bit of a niggle but I think he’ll be OK."
Ben Godfrey replaces Mykolenko at left-back in one of four changes for Everton. Nathan Patterson comes in at right-back for the injured Ashley Young while suspended duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye are replaced by Michael Keane and Amadou Onana respectively.