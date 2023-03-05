Why Vitaliy Mykolenko is missing for Everton against Nottingham Forest

The Ukrainian is absent for Sean Dyche’s side.

Everton have released their team news for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest and full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is missing from the matchday squad.

Manager Sean Dyche makes two changes from the side who lost at Arsenal during the week, as Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray come in for Mykolenko and Neal Maupay. Everton top scorere Gray makes his first start under the new manager.

Also joining the matchday squad for the first time since November is midfielder James Garner, who has recovered from a long-term injury.

In Mykolenko’s case, the Ukrainian misses out due to illness, as confirmed by Everton’s official Twitter account.

Having started the last 10 games for the Toffees, including all five of Dyche’s games so far, his absence means their left-side will operate slightly differently to usual, as Godfrey deputises in his position.

