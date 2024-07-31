Jesper Lindstrom injury update given as Everton explain why Youssef Chermiti missed Coventry friendly
Everton have confirmed that Youseff Chermiti missed last night’s pre-season loss to Coventry City with an injury.
The Toffees have had an injury-hit summer programme, with their wait for a victory continuing as they fell to a 3-0 defeat by the Championship side.
James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson are still to feature while Idrissa Gana Gueye missed a second successive fixture. And while Iliman Ndiaye returned after being absent for the 3-1 loss at Salford City last weekend, Chermiti - who netted a double in the 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers - was not involved because of a foot problem.
Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom has arrived on a season-long loan from Napoli with a ‘niggly’ thigh issue and was not risked against Coventry, while Jordan Pickford is still on holiday after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.
Speaking to evertontv, manager Sean Dyche is hopeful he’ll have some of his troops back for Saturday’s trip to Preston North End, Dyche said: “Better news with Tarky, he might be around it. Myko might be around it at the weekend, Gana as well. Jordan is obviously not back yet.
“[Jesper] More of a common sense thing with him. He’s just got here and had a niggly thigh, nothing too heavy so more of a common sense thing. Jarrad is making progress not quite there yet. Three or four will be close for the weekend but there are still two or three who we may have to protect beyond the weekend.
