Everton striker Youseff Chermiti. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news after the 3-0 loss to Coventry City.

Everton have confirmed that Youseff Chermiti missed last night’s pre-season loss to Coventry City with an injury.

The Toffees have had an injury-hit summer programme, with their wait for a victory continuing as they fell to a 3-0 defeat by the Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson are still to feature while Idrissa Gana Gueye missed a second successive fixture. And while Iliman Ndiaye returned after being absent for the 3-1 loss at Salford City last weekend, Chermiti - who netted a double in the 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers - was not involved because of a foot problem.

Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom has arrived on a season-long loan from Napoli with a ‘niggly’ thigh issue and was not risked against Coventry, while Jordan Pickford is still on holiday after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

Speaking to evertontv, manager Sean Dyche is hopeful he’ll have some of his troops back for Saturday’s trip to Preston North End, Dyche said: “Better news with Tarky, he might be around it. Myko might be around it at the weekend, Gana as well. Jordan is obviously not back yet.