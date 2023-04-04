Register
Will Everton appeal Abdoulaye Doucoure’s red card and the games he will miss

Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 00:42 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Sean Dyche has no complaints about Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sending off in Everton’s draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees midfielder was given his marching orders in the 57th minute when he raised his hand at Spurs striker Harry Kane. Referee David Cootes immediately branded Doucoure a red card.

Given that Dyche couldn’t argue with the decision, Everton are highly unlikely to appeal to try to get the dismissal rescinded.

On the inicident, the Blues boss said: “The sending off, all I’ll say is you can’t raise you hands. It’s as simple as that.

“I couldn’t understand why Harry went for the challenge because the referee has already blown the whistle for [a foul on] Dimi Gray. It sort of ends up making a moment out of something that wouldn’t have been a moment.

“But Douc has to respond to that as well and he does raise his hands. That’s the outcome, you can’t do that.”

It means that Doucoure will now serve a three-match suspension for violent conduct. The Mali international, who has been a key player since Dyche took over as manager at the end of January, will the upcoming games against Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone by picking up a point against Spurs.

Kane gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute but Michael Keane’s 90th-minute thunderbolt earned the Blues a much-deserved draw.

