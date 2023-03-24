Explained: how Everton could be punished after alleged Premier League profit and sustainability breach - including points deduction, fine and appeal.

Everton are unlikely to receive a points deduction this season if they are found guilty of breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, it has been claimed.

The Premier League have referred the Toffees to an independent commission, with the assessment period of which Premier League rules have been broken ends in the 2021-22 season.

If found guilty then Everton could be hit with a fine or a points deduction.

And although the Blues are in a Premier League relegation scrap, any deduction would likely not be this campaign due to the right to appeal.

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: "It will take months and months. Of course, the Premier League - the commission - can say Everton can be fined or there should be a points deduction. If that happens, both sides can appeal. They do have the right of appeal and then it would go back to the chair of the judicial panel, Murray Rosen, setting up a new appeal panel who would hear the appeal.”

Everton have declared they will ‘robustly defend’ themselves and insist they’ve been transparent with the Premier League.

A club statement said: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.