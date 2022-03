Alex Iwobi’s injury-time strike secured a valuable three points for the Toffees in the battle against relegation.

Everton were reduced to ten men when Allan was controversially sent off late on but Frank Lampard’s men stuck the task and secured a vital goal as Alex Iwobi kept his cool to slot home deep into injury time.

The crowd were exceptional throughout and there appears to be a real unity between the fans and the players.

Can the Toffees use this result as a spring board in their fight against relegation?