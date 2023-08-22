The agent of Willy Gnonto has admitted that Leeds United continue to 'block' a potential transfer to Everton.

The Toffees are keen on signing the 19-year-old in their bid to bolster attacking options. Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League last season, Gnonto wants to be depart. He has missed the Whites' past three games and handed in a transfer request before their 1-1 draw against West Brom last Friday.

However, Leeds have released a statement insisting that the Italy international, who recorded two goals and four assists in 2022-23, will not be leaving Elland Road. He is currently training away from the first team, with Everton having several offers turned down so far.

Via the Yorkshire Post, Gnonto's agent Claudio Vigorelli admitted the situation is currently complicated. He said: “The situation is complicated. Leeds are blocking the requests we have in the Premier League.”

A Leeds statement earlier this month said: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.