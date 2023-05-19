Julen Lopetegui has hinted that some of his Wolverhampton Wanderers fringe players could be given a chance to impress against Everton.

The Toffees head to Molineux on Saturday aiming to take a step towards Premier League survival on the penultimate day of the season. Sean Dyche’s men sit one place and one point above the drop zone - but can take a marked step towards safety should they deliver a victory.

Wolves are 13th and set for a mid-table finish, having been in a precarious position before Lopetegui replaced Bruno Lage as head coach ast November. The Black Country outfit play their final game of the campaign at Molineux, with several players set to soon leave the club.

When asked at his pre-match press conference if some members of the squad still have time to change Lopetegui’s mind in terms of their futures, he replied (via Express & Star): “Why not? Of course. Each match is important, we are competing in the Premier League, so we have to put our best forward to compete well.

“Maybe it will be a chance for different players to show their level. After we will take decisions – after the two matches, but not before. I hope (it will be a motivation for the players) – the match and the competition deserves this, and our fans too.