Everton aim to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League once again. After a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules, Sean Dyche's side recorded fourth successive victories and were seven points clear of the relegation zone. But back-to-back losses against Tottenham and Manchester City, coupled with Luton winning two straight games, means Everton are now only a point above the drop zone.

Still, Dyche has taken the positives from his side's displays against champions City and top-four hopefuls Spurs. Yet Everton face a swift turnaround and meet a Wolves side at Molineux who cruised to a 4-1 triumph at Brentford and moved up to 11th in the table.

Both sides have injury and fitness concerns ahead of the encounter. Here's an early look at who is currently out and which players are doubt for Everton and Wolves.

Fabio Silva - doubt Missed the Brentford game because of illness and much will depend how he recovers.

Boubacar Traore - doubt In the same situation as Silva.

Hwang Hee-chan - minor doubt The forward hobbled off at half-time against Brentford with a back spasm although Wolves are hopeful he will be available against Everton.