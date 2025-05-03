Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Goodison Park confirmed.

David Moyes has named his Everton team for the penultimate game at Goodison Park.

The Toffees face Ipswich Town and have made two changes to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea. Dwight McNeil is back in the starting XI for the first time since December. McNeil has recently recovered from a knee injury and has come off the bench four times. The ex-Burnley forward is in for Jack Harrison on the right flank.

Meanwhile, Charly Alcaraz is back in from the outset. Moyes has admitted he wants to continue the on-loan Flamengo midfielder before making a decision on whether to sign him permanently this summer. Everton are not obliged to do so. Alcaraz replaces Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is not in the match-day squad. A reason has yet to be given for Doucoure’s absence.

In addition, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back on the bench after overcoming a long-term hamstring issue.

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, McNeil, Alcaraz; Beto

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam