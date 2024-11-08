Everton prepare to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has discussed the prospect of Iliman Ndiaye being deployed in the No.10 role for Everton.

The Senegal international has enjoyed a decent start since joining the Toffees from Marseille for a fee of around £15m. He’s scored three goals in 12 appearances so far and established himself as a fans’ favourite.

Ndiaye has chiefly operated as a left-winger in the formative stage of his Everton career. However, in the 2022-23 season, he recorded 15 and 12 assists when Sheffield United were promoted to the Championship playing in more of a central position.

Ahead of the Blues’ trip to West Ham United on Saturday, there is a growing clamour from fans for Ndiaye to play in an attacking-midfield role. Dwight McNeil has primarily been preferred.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld if that is something under consideration, Everton manager Dyche said: “There is a chance if we think he can deliver. We’ve had patches of seeing him there and the key about learning that role, as you’ve seen with Dwight - Dwight has been effective inside - the defending side is difficult.

“That role in the Premier League has changed. Ten or 15 years ago, you almost let the No.10 do what they wanted to do but you can’t anymore. The way the game has changed, No.10s defend and work really hard from that position.

“It’s about developing the players for that position and he’d never played it in the Premier League, don’t forget. I think he has looked sharp coming from wide. There’s a balance from what you see and what your gut tells you and your staff and the opinion of the staff.”