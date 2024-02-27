Youssef Cermiti. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Youssef Chermiti brushed off the cobwebs to fire a double as Everton under-21s earned a 3-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League International Cup.

The striker has had limited minutes since he arrived at Goodison Park from Sporting CP last summer. He's been on the periphery of Sean Dyche's side, having made 11 appearances all from the bench - and been handed a total of 57 minutes in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, to stay sharp, Chermiti dropped down to represent the under-21s on Monday evening - along with Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson.

The young Blues produced a second-half comeback, with Keane powering home a header to equalise before Chermiti scored twice. However, the 19-year-old was sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow ball after kicking the ball away, meaning Everton ended the game with nine men as Charlie Whitaker was also dismissed.

Chermiti will now have to serve a one-match suspension, although it will not mean he misses Saturday's Premier League encounter against West Ham United at Goodison Park. The Portugal youth international's ban is competition-specific so it will only apply in the Premier League International Cup, LiverpoolWorld understands.

With Everton into the last four of the competition, Chermiti will not be eligible to face either PSV Eindhoven, West Ham or Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the triumph, under-21s boss Paul Tait told the club's website: “Youssef worked very hard,” he added. “If you’re playing as a nine and you put a shift in, you get your rewards, which he did tonight.