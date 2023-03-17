Who are the league’s most influential players in terms of social media coverage?

We all know how popular the Premier League is in terms of a global audience and the huge pull the competition’s star players have around the world.

Social media is a huge part of that, and a tool for professional sportsmen, and women, to grow their individual brand and become a bigger star on and off the pitch.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at which individual players are the stand-out attractions on social media.

Analyses the Instagram followings of every player in the Premier League, conducted by online casino comparison site KingCasinoBonus, has revealed the most influential player from each team.

The player with the most followers was selected from each Premier League team, and their follower engagement rates and potential earnings from sponsored posts were also analysed.

Let’s get into it.

1 . Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Salah has 57.3 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £156,858 per sponsored post.

2 . Philippe Coutinho - Aston Villa Coutinho has 25.1 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £69,509 per sponsored post.

3 . Erling Haaland - Manchester City Haaland has 24.7 million followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £67,169 per sponsored post. Photo: Nick Potts

4 . Richarlison - Tottenham Hotspur Richarlison has 21,700,000 followers on Instagram and earns an estimated £59,069 per sponsored post. Photo: Catherine Ivill