Kevin Lynch, Prescot Cables

Prescot Cables have been drawn at home to Bamber Bridge in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup - ties to be played on the weekend of September 17-18.

‘’All you can hope for at this stage of the competition is a home draw and we are delighted with the outcome,’’ said a Cables’ spokesman.

The Preston-based club, who play in the Northern Premier League top table, currently lie 14th with two wins, two defeats and two draws under their belts.

The Pesky Bulls reached the second qualifying round of the competition following a 1-0 victory at Goole Town on Saturday, while Bamber Bridge K’O’d Northern Premier League first division outfit Whickham by the same scoreline at Irongate.