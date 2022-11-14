A minority of supporters allegedlly directed abuse at the opposition boss, his wife and children.

The Joseph Russell Stadium, Prescot.

Prescot Cables are threatening to ban any fans they identify as being responsible for bad behaviour during Friday night’s highly-charged Northern Premier League west division derby clash against City of Liverpool at the Joseph Russell Stadium.

In a strongly-worded statement, the club condemned the conduct of ‘a minority of fans’ among a crowd and in particular the alleged personal abuse directed at City of Liverpool manager Paul McNally, his wife and children who were present at the match.

The statement added: "Abuse of nature witnessed on Friday by this minority cannot be condoned, and must stop.

"This was not banter. The club will now be forced to investigate this incident further and will issue bans on individuals identified as being responsible.

"The hard work that the players, management team, volunteers and the directors put in to make nights like last night happen are being seriously jeopardised by these individuals who have no place at our club, nor do they represent our values.

"Prescot Cables has always prided itself on being a family club with everyone being welcomed into the ground to enjoy the atmosphere that fans create on match days.

"The club takes a firm stance on anti-social behaviour, including abuse and discrimination of any kind. We would encourage fans to work with us to ensure that incidents like the one which occurred on Friday do not happen again.

"The club would like to publicly go on record in apologising to City of Liverpool officials, first team manager Paul McNally, his wife, and family for the abuse suffered."