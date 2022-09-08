Buckingham Palace have confirmed The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it has been officially confirmed.

She was surrounded by her children and grand-children in Scotland after concerns grew about her health during the course of the day.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The flag at Buckingham Palace has been lowered to half mast.

Following the Queen’s death, her eldest son will lead the country as King Charles III.

Will football fixtures be cancelled when the Queen dies?

The passing of the Queen starts a period of mourning across the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following the monarch’s death, sports fixtures would indeed be postponed.

The Premier League are yet to make an official statement on the postponement of matches or rescheduling of fixtures.

Liverpool are due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday, while Everton face a trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Thursday’s European fixtures for Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United are all going ahead.

The Gunners’ Europa League game against FC Zurich saw a minute’s silence held at half-time following the announcement of the Queen’s death.

Manchester United said both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast for the match against Real Sociedad.

Zurich’s and Arsenal’s players line up during a minute of silence following the announcement of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: URS BUCHER/AFP via Getty Images

Various other events would also be cancelled, while the Stock Exchange would close, and Parliament would hastily reconvene if not in session.

Flags across the country would be put to half mast, and TV and radio stations would broadcast alternative schedules.

What was cancelled in the wake of Princess Diana’s death?

When Princess Diana tragically passed away on Sunday August 31st 1997, a number of events were cancelled or postponed.

From a footballing perspective, a Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United that was due to take place later in the day was called off.

Likewise, all Football League matches that were scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 September were either moved to the previous Friday or the following Sunday as the nation observed the day of Diana’s funeral. There were no Premier League matches scheduled due to international fixtures.