Cables beat Goole Town 1-0 on Saturday progress to the next qualifying round.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA Cup at Wembley.

Non-league clubs like Prescot Cables haven’t a cat in hell’s chance of reaching the FA Cup Final at Wembley but a modicum of success in the early rounds can keep their bank manager smiling.

Boss Kevin Lynch will have one eye firmly fixed on the draw fo r the second qualifying round of the competition which will be released today (Monday) at 1pm.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prescot have already cleared three hurdles this season - beating Ashton Athletic, Skelmersdale United and on Saturday Goole Town - and if they emerge successful in the second qualifying round, whoever they face, will pick up prize money of £3,375 to add to close on £5,000 accrued from their previous cup victories this season.

The golden touch at Goole was provided by man of the match Jack Goodwin a few minutes before half-time as he tucked home a cross which followed an incisive move down the left flank.

Both sides will argue that they earned the right to progress into the next round but Prescot created the better chances and with a little more steadiness in front of goal could have prevented a nerve-tingling finale.

Goole Town: Neal, Walker, Arnold, Spence, Nzadio, Cottington, Kusson, Kral, Cable, Perks, Chippamunca. Subs: Petch, Proctor, Valladolid-Collins, Pattinson, Schofield, Watson.

Cables: Allen, Cannon-Noren, Devine (M.), Hollett, Williams, Pritchard, Foley, Murphy, Goodwin, Sabor. Subs: Devine (E.), Nugent (G.), Hammill, Nugent (O.), Glennon,

Tomorrow (Tuesday) Prescot are away to Widnes in a NPL west division fixture, kick-off 7.45pm, and on Saturday entertain Cleethorpes In the FA Trophy, kick-off 3pm.

⚽ Pilkington are riding on a crest of a wave at the moment and top the NWCL first division following seven straight wins, netting 26 times and conceding only five.

But they had to work hard for their three points at Runcorn on Saturday, despite being given a boost when Callum Laird opened the scoring within two minutes of the kick-off.

The hosts drew level through Jack Coop before Laird converted a 22nd minute spot kick to edge the league leaders in front for a second time and then just after the interval Bebeto Gomes made it 3-1.

Runcon refused to throw in the towel and replied with a goal from substitute Finley Rorke (74 mins), only for Adam Gilchrist to wrap up the points for the visitors 11 minutes from time.

On Saturday, Pilks entertain Bacup Borough,kick-off 3pm.

⚽ FC St Helens are finding life tough as they try to come to terms with a higher grade of football.

They have only won one of their NWCL first division games and lie 14th in the table.

But they are far from out of their depth reflected by the fact they have scored nine goals and conceded the same number.

Twice they led in their home encounter with high-riding Euxton Villa, only to tumble to a 3-2 defeat.

Goals for FC St Helens: Joe Barker (16 mins) and Brad Green (60), while Villa’s marksmen were Nathan Parish (19 mins) and Patrik Bibby (74 and 86 mins).