The 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed, and here we take a look at how it compares to Football Manager’s predicted squad.

Gareth Southgate has now finalised his 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign in just over a week, and on Thursday, Southgate confirmed the 26 players he will take with him to Qatar this winter. There are some notably injuries, with Reece James missing out due to recent fitness issues, while others are racing against time but have made the cut anyway, further ahead in their recovery.

The big decisions include the inclusion of James Maddison, who has been called up sparingly by Southgate, but his form has been excellent over the last 18 months or so. Jack Grealish is also included, as is Conor Gallagher. Callum Wilson has won his race with Ivan Toney, while Tammy Abraham is a surprise absentee.

Meanwhile, Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have both made the cut and will travel, as will Everton stars Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady.

The full squad is as follows: Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale. Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White. Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice. Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Sterling, Wilson.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the 26-man squad Football Manager predicted Southgate to take to Qatar to see how it compares to the actual selections.

Take a look below.

