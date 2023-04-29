Register
How many penalties have Liverpool conceded? Spot-kicks compared to Everton, Spurs, Man Utd & more - gallery

Penalty figures revealed as Jurgen Klopp’s side compared to their Premier League rivals.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

With VAR seemingly in overdrive in the Premier League this season there has been plenty of discussion around the awarding or denial of penalty kicks.

Per data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, there have been 79 spot kicks awarded in the top flight this season - but few have gone to Liverpool.

The Reds have endured a torrid time during the last year, having experienced their longest run without a penalty since 1997.

Before Adam Smith was deemed to have handled the ball from an Andy Robertson header at the Vitality Stadium in March, it had been almost a year since Fabinho netted from the spot against Watford in the 2021/22 season.

Mohamed Salah stepped and missed that penalty away at Bournemouth, in what was a dismal one-goal loss, and then missed again in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal a few weeks later.

However, it’s also worth looking at which side has conceded the least amount of penalties this season...

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked from highest to lowest in terms of penalty kicks conceded in the 2022/23 season so far:

8 Penalties Conceded

1. Brighton

8 Penalties Conceded Photo: GLYN KIRK

8 Penalties Conceded

2. Nottingham Forest

8 Penalties Conceded

7 Penalties Conceded

3. AFC Bournemouth

7 Penalties Conceded

5 Penalties Conceded

4. Everton

5 Penalties Conceded

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
