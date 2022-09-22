Leek Town 4-1 Prescot Cables: Hat-trick of penalties for Billy Reeves

Chances galore were created and missed and had the final scoreline been doubled no one would have been surprised.

Kevin Lynch, Prescot Cables

Cables were on the receiving end of a bizarre NPL west division clash at Harrison Park on Tuesday night and few, if any of the 434 fans in the stadium, had seen anything like it before.

Three successful penalties in one encounter - and scored by the same player - was key to the home club’s victory in a match which could have gone either way.

Prescot started the brighter but a couple of spot kicks from Billy Reeves (6 and 11 mins) earned second-in-the-table Leek a two-goal cushion before the Pesky Bulls cut the deficit through James Devine after 34 minutes.

It set the stage for an unpredictable second half but once Thomas Carr struck in the 59th minute and Reeves completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time, there was no way back for Kevin Lynch’s boys.

Teams

Leek Town: Booth, Wara, Keenan, Grocett. Harrison, Ryder, Carr, Reeves, Davidson, Trickett-Smith, Stevenson. Subs:, Bavanganga, Grice, Saxton, Morris.

Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Noren, Devine (M.), Devine (J.), Hollett, Dean, Hammill (A.), Gregory, Murphy, Goodwin, Sambor. Subs: Gofton, Hammill (J.), Nugent (O.), Passant.

⚽ Prescot now turn their thoughts to cup football and an FA Trophy second qualifying round home tie against Worksop Town on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The Nottinghamshire club play in the NPL East division and currently lie fifth in the table.