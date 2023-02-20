Liverpool and Everton both secured much-needed wins that have helped to restore hope for the rest of the Premier League season.

This weekend saw both Liverpool and Everton register much-needed wins in the Premier League as Merseyside recorded two wins on the same day for the first time this season.

Everton’s redemption under Sean Dyche continued as Seamus Coleman’s acute finish was enough to secure a 1-0 win against fellow strugglers Leeds United. Two wins in three games for the new manager Sean Dyche saw the Toffees move out of the relegation zone and up to 16th place.

For Liverpool, travelling to one of the league’s toughest grounds posed a real challenge early on at St. James’ Park, but two goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo helped to secure a 2-0 win that pushes them back into contention for Champions League qualification.

It’s also the first time since December that they’ve managed back-to-back victories in the league as Jurgen Klopp’s men look like they’ve turned a corner in relation to their form.

This weekend’s results led to a huge shake up in the betting markets for both team’s fates this year and this is where Liverpool and Everton are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds.

Everton’s focus is on survival, whilst the Reds are now hunting down the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle as Champions League qualification becomes a realistic target.

