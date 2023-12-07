3 . Jarell Quansah

Quansah has simply been better than anyone expected; prior to this season, he had made just 16 appearances at senior level in League One. He has looked comfortable in all levels so far and he has given Klopp a decision to make. Does he need a season on loan in the Championship or Premier League? Or does he remain in the first-team squad? Or, will Liverpool look to bring someone in? These are the questions that revolve around the youngster. But, one thing is for sure, he has been mightily impressive.