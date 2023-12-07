Liverpool find themselves back among the challenging pack for the Premier League title after a summer of shrewd business has given Jurgen Klopp a truly revitalised squad.
A lot of business was conducted - both in and out of the club - giving this Liverpool side a fresh look especially in midfield.
With the January window not far off, transfer reports will be everywhere soon enough and it has reminded us that Liverpool will have plenty of transfer decisions to deal with in 2024, be it in January or the summer window.
Not only are there player contracts to worry about but there's transfer links that won't go away and the future of a few players are up in the air as it stands, and there are definitely some transfer dilemmas that need attention.
Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has decided to break down what the key transfer questions are for Liverpool as we move ever closer to 2024.
1. Joel Matip
Given that he has just suffered an ACL injury, Matip's days at Liverpool may be numbered. His deal expires in the summer and with no talk of an extension right now, there is a decision to be made. Matip has shown he is still a reliable figure and he may well be offered an extension yet. If not, it frees up space to bring in another centre-back, something which the club had looked at in the summer. Both options are on the table right now.
2. Caoimhin Kelleher
The Liverpool number two was targeted by other clubs in the summer and at 25, he may be ready to go and seek out first-team football elsewhere. Alisson is one of the best in the world meaning he rarely gets a game, unless the Brazilian is injured or Kelleher is granted a cup run. There is a long season ahead but there is a possibility he is ready to move on.
3. Jarell Quansah
Quansah has simply been better than anyone expected; prior to this season, he had made just 16 appearances at senior level in League One. He has looked comfortable in all levels so far and he has given Klopp a decision to make. Does he need a season on loan in the Championship or Premier League? Or does he remain in the first-team squad? Or, will Liverpool look to bring someone in? These are the questions that revolve around the youngster. But, one thing is for sure, he has been mightily impressive.
4. Ben Doak
He signed a long-term-deal not long ago and is viewed as a long-term talent, but could he head out on loan? Having just turned 18, he could do with some minutes on loan in the Championship as he has little experience at senior level and being the understudy to Salah is important, but frustrating as he rarely misses a game. Staying at the club means limited game time but he could get regular football somewhere else on loan.