10 of the best individual performances under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool - gallery
LiverpoolWorld are looking back at the best performances from Liverpool players during the Jurgen Klopp-era.
Liverpool have enjoyed an extremely fruitful era under the watch of Jurgen Klopp since his arrival in 2015 and the club has created history across his time on Merseyside.
There have been endless brilliant games and performances across their adventures, both domestically and abroad, as the Reds have enjoyed seven trophy-winning successes across Klopp’s time at the club.
In what is a fun thought experiment, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look back on the best individual performances from Liverpool players from across Klopp’s time at the club - resulting a ranked, top 10 list.
The list includes players from all over the pitch and there are some individually stunning performances to look back on here from a hugely successful period in the club’s history.