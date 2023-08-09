Register
10 of the best individual performances under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool - gallery

LiverpoolWorld are looking back at the best performances from Liverpool players during the Jurgen Klopp-era.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Liverpool have enjoyed an extremely fruitful era under the watch of Jurgen Klopp since his arrival in 2015 and the club has created history across his time on Merseyside.

There have been endless brilliant games and performances across their adventures, both domestically and abroad, as the Reds have enjoyed seven trophy-winning successes across Klopp’s time at the club.

In what is a fun thought experiment, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look back on the best individual performances from Liverpool players from across Klopp’s time at the club - resulting a ranked, top 10 list.

The list includes players from all over the pitch and there are some individually stunning performances to look back on here from a hugely successful period in the club’s history.

The Brazilian only played under Klopp for a short amount of time, but this showed he could have been a key player if he hadn't departed for Barcelona. A fine hattrick here swept aside their Champions League group stages opponents in a creative and devastating performance.

1. 10. Philippe Coutinho vs Spartak Moscow (2017/18)

The Brazilian only played under Klopp for a short amount of time, but this showed he could have been a key player if he hadn’t departed for Barcelona. A fine hattrick here swept aside their Champions League group stages opponents in a creative and devastating performance.

A hattrick from the Brazilian showcased his full skillset as he got the better of Arsenal in a 5-1 win. His second goal saw him sit down a couple of defenders before finishing with his weaker foot in his best ever Liverpool performance.

2. 9. Roberto Firmino vs Arsenal (2018/19)

A hattrick from the Brazilian showcased his full skillset as he got the better of Arsenal in a 5-1 win. His second goal saw him sit down a couple of defenders before finishing with his weaker foot in his best ever Liverpool performance.

Scoring four goals, it was part of his 32-goal league season in what was his debut campaign for Liverpool. He showed here how devastating he is in front of goal against one of his favourite PL opponents.

3. 8. Mohamed Salah vs Watford (2017/18)

Scoring four goals, it was part of his 32-goal league season in what was his debut campaign for Liverpool. He showed here how devastating he is in front of goal against one of his favourite PL opponents.

Mane was at his electric best in the Merseyside derby, dazzling with two assists and a goal in an exciting 5-2 win.

4. 7. Sadio Mane vs Everton (2019/20)

Mane was at his electric best in the Merseyside derby, dazzling with two assists and a goal in an exciting 5-2 win.

