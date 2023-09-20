The Liverpool youngster signed a new long-term deal, but who were the last 10 to break through from the academy?

17-year-old Ben Doak signed a long-term-deal with the club yesterday, making him the latest academy graduate to link up with the first-team.

Doak impressed over pre-season and has already made six appearances for the first-team and is hoping to earn minutes across the Europa League and domestic cups this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has always championed young stars from the academy, bringing no less than 10 on their pre-season tour of Asia this summer.

We also saw 20-year-old centre-back Jarrel Quansah make his full Liverpool debut during the win over Wolves at the weekend and there is a strong contingent of academy players within the squad.

In fact, only eight academy graduates have played 50 senior games since 2000, and just two remain at Anfield.

Over the years we’ve seen the club bring through plenty of young stars, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we thought it was time for a trip down memory lane - here’s the last 10 Liverpool academy graduates.

1 . Ben Doak The 17-year-old recently signed a new long-term deal and has been impressive whenever he’s stepped up to the first-team or in recent youth games. He looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

2 . Curits Jones Having just reached 100 games for the first-team, Jones has established himself as a key midfield option for Jurgen Klopp. A strong run of form at the end of last season showed clear improvements and he will be hoping to continue his rise.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold One of the most successful academy graduates in Liverpool history, the right-back has gone on to win every trophy available to him - except the Europa League - and continues to be a star figure in this side. There’s also rumours of a new deal being offered soon.