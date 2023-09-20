10 of the best Liverpool academy graduates including £50m ace after winger signs long-term deal - gallery
The Liverpool youngster signed a new long-term deal, but who were the last 10 to break through from the academy?
17-year-old Ben Doak signed a long-term-deal with the club yesterday, making him the latest academy graduate to link up with the first-team.
Doak impressed over pre-season and has already made six appearances for the first-team and is hoping to earn minutes across the Europa League and domestic cups this campaign.
Jurgen Klopp has always championed young stars from the academy, bringing no less than 10 on their pre-season tour of Asia this summer.
We also saw 20-year-old centre-back Jarrel Quansah make his full Liverpool debut during the win over Wolves at the weekend and there is a strong contingent of academy players within the squad.
In fact, only eight academy graduates have played 50 senior games since 2000, and just two remain at Anfield.
Over the years we’ve seen the club bring through plenty of young stars, so here at LiverpoolWorld, we thought it was time for a trip down memory lane - here’s the last 10 Liverpool academy graduates.