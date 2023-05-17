Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

10 players facing relegation Liverpool could sign as bargain transfers - gallery

With relegation looming for a few Premier League teams, there may be a few bargains this summer.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 17th May 2023, 15:37 BST

With the end of the Premier League season in sight, the relegation battle is about to reach its climax and opposition teams will be eyeing up cut-price transfers for wantaway stars.

Liverpool acquired both Andrew Robertson and Giorginio Wijnaldum following their relegations with Hull City and Newcastle United respectively. Both deals went on to become hugely successful.

The Reds could be looking for bargains again this summer with the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest all scrapping to escape the drop, but with just two games left, time is running out.

It is extremely difficult for teams who get relegated to keep hold of star players - for financial reasons and an individual’s desire to return to the top flight. Here are 10 examples of players Liverpool could target this summer if their club’s are relegated.

Related topics:Premier LeagueSurprisesLeedsLeicester CityEvertonNottingham Forest