With relegation looming for a few Premier League teams, there may be a few bargains this summer.

With the end of the Premier League season in sight, the relegation battle is about to reach its climax and opposition teams will be eyeing up cut-price transfers for wantaway stars.

Liverpool acquired both Andrew Robertson and Giorginio Wijnaldum following their relegations with Hull City and Newcastle United respectively. Both deals went on to become hugely successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds could be looking for bargains again this summer with the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest all scrapping to escape the drop, but with just two games left, time is running out.