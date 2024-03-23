This summer will represent a mountain of change for Liverpool which will certainly impact their transfer business.
After spending over £150m last summer, most would expect a quieter window this time around but a new manager and sporting director will certainly call for additions.
The out of contract market is rife with players who are yet to agree a move away or a new deal with their club - and Liverpool could cash in, so who are the best options out there?
1. Kylian Mbappe
The French superstar is unlikely to head to Anfield and a move to Real Madrid looks likely but nothing is agreed as of yet.
2. Adrian Rabiot
The 28-year-old is a strong all-round midfielder who has been regularly picked for France across the past four years. He can score goals and help balance a midfield and would bring a wealth of experience.
3. Guido Rodriguez
A classy deep-lying midfielder, Rodriguez is 29 but would bring a strong defensive presence and experience having been part of Argentina's World Cup winning squad.
4. Rafa Silva
If no new deal is agreed then Rafa Silva could be one of the best free signings on the market. He is simply getting better with age and has been brilliant for Benfica this season. He can score goals, create, carry the ball and is a smart player - and he has 18 goals and 14 assists this year.