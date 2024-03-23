Liverpool has been a famed club across the course of its long history and it has had plenty of star names don the famous red shirt.
England's most successful club in terms of trophies, its impact on a domestic and global scale is enormous and its stature has meant that it has been able to bring top names to the club. Therefore, with the international break upon us, we've decided to compile a list of the best players to have ever played for the club.
1. Luis Suarez
His time at Liverpool was spectacular; a goal on debut was a sign of things to come and his 2013/14 season was arguably the best individual season in Premier League history. The quality of his goals, ability to score from anywhere and star quality came in abundance. After leaving for Barcelona, he solidified himself as the best striker of his generation.
2. Steven Gerrard
One of Liverpool's greatest ever players, Gerrard established himself as one of Europe's best at his peak and all the top brass in Europe wanted to sign him at every chance they could get. But, he remained at Liverpool and went on to lift eight major trophies and score 186 goals in 710 games.
3. Kenny Dalglish
One of the best in the world at his peak, Dalglish is regarded as the best ever Liverpool player. 'King Kenny' won 16 major trophies and three European cups and remains an icon.
4. Ian Rush
Liverpool's highest ever goalscorer, Rush is an icon of the club. Winning 16 major trophies and netting 339 goals, he is immortal at this club.