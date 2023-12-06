With the January window on the horizon, some may already be thinking about what potential deals could lie in store for Liverpool.

January is a chance for clubs to identify players who are available to sign on a pre-contract; any player in Europe who is out of contract next summer and is not set to sign a contract extension is free to negotiate with clubs in January ahead of a summer move, and lock in a new destination.

Their summer was filled with plenty of change as Liverpool 2.0 took shape, but there are still some lingering squad questions that will be answered across the next two windows. For example, some players are out of contract next summer - does that mean Liverpool are already planning for their replacements? The answer is most likely. Joel Matip and Thiago stand as the two highest profile names that could leave Anfield at the end of this season.

With players often looking to run down their current deals to maximise their chances of getting a move away, there are plenty of talented stars that Liverpool could target on a free, but who is available?

1 . Kylian Mbappe - PSG We might as well start with the big one; Mbappe's transfer saga is still ongoing and with PSG clearly looking like a team incapable of winning the Champions League, his time may be over in Paris. He could join any club in the world, but he is incredibly expensive to afford. Perhaps Salah would have to make way, but Mbappe and Liverpool links aren't going away.

2 . Piotr Zielinski - Napoli The Polish midfielder who close to joining Liverpool in Klopp's early days and he has only gone onto mature into a fine midfielder since. He offers an experienced threat that could be a replacement for Thiago, who is likely to leave.

3 . Presnel Kimpembe - PSG With Matip potentially departing, Kimpembe could be a solid replacement given his experience as a World Cup winner and the fact he is still only 28. Injuries have been his downfall in recent times but he is still a very strong defender.

4 . Adrien Rabiot - Juventus Linked in the summer, it's clear that at 28, Rabiot is an unlikely option given his ability to vary in his level of performance. But, at his best, he is a technically strong, powerful runner with an eye for goal and someone will certainly pick up a bargain with him in the summer.