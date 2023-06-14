11 players who could leave Liverpool now the summer transfer window is open - gallery
The summer transfer window is officially open for business.
Today marks the first day of the door opening - and a busy few months at Liverpool could ensue.
Not that the Reds haven’t already been resting on their laurels. Already, Jurgen Klopp’s side have recruited Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for an initial fee of between £35-45 million. The acquisition to sign the 2022 World Cup-winning midfielder with Argentina looks a shrewd one.
In terms of incomings, Liverpool aren’t done yet. At least one more engine-room operator is likely to arrive, with the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia among a long list of names linked. An additional defender is also on the shopping list.
But it could also be a window where several members of the squad depart. Calvin Ramsay has already left to join Preston North End on loan after a difficult first campaign at Anfield following his arrival from Aberdeen a year ago.
There could be players, like Ramsay, are loaned out for experience while Liverpool could look to raise funds by cashing in on some.