The summer transfer window is officially open for business.

Today marks the first day of the door opening - and a busy few months at Liverpool could ensue.

Not that the Reds haven’t already been resting on their laurels. Already, Jurgen Klopp’s side have recruited Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for an initial fee of between £35-45 million. The acquisition to sign the 2022 World Cup-winning midfielder with Argentina looks a shrewd one.

In terms of incomings, Liverpool aren’t done yet. At least one more engine-room operator is likely to arrive, with the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia among a long list of names linked. An additional defender is also on the shopping list.

But it could also be a window where several members of the squad depart. Calvin Ramsay has already left to join Preston North End on loan after a difficult first campaign at Anfield following his arrival from Aberdeen a year ago.

There could be players, like Ramsay, are loaned out for experience while Liverpool could look to raise funds by cashing in on some.

1 . Fabio Carvalho The 20-year-old versatile attacker is expected to depart on loan after a difficult maiden season at Liverpool.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher The goalkeeper firmly remains second choice behind Alisson Becker. Now aged 24, Kelleher could well look to depart to kickstart his career although Klopp has insisted it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’.

3 . Nat Phillips The centre-back remains fifth choice at Anfield. He’s now aged 26 and is another who may crave regular action.

4 . Tyler Morton The midfielder enjoyed a decent loan spell at Championship side Blackburn in 2022-23, making 46 appearances in total. But with Liverpool set to strengthen in midfield, consistent minutes for the Reds could elude and he may not want to return to under-21s football.

