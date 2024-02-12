Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool set a new league attendance record on Saturday when they played out their latest 3-1 win over Burnley in their Premier League title chase. A total of 59,896 supporters packed out Anfield as the phased opening of the new Anfield Road Stand expansion continues to roll out.

This new attendance eclipses the club's previous home league record of 58,757, which was set back in December 1949 during a 2-2 draw against Chelsea. Liverpool's all-time Anfield attendance record remains at 61,905 from the Reds' 2-1 over Wolves in the FA Cup in 1952.

Liverpool Women have also enjoyed playing in front of the new stand after they hosted Everton at Anfield in the Women's Super League Merseyside Derby last October.

"Excellent progress continues to be made on the development of the Anfield Road Stand as the club progresses towards reaching a full stadium capacity of around 61,000," the club posted on their website after the Burnley match.