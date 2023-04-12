Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Constantine Hatzidakis breaks silence amid ‘elbow’ on Andy Robertson
10 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
10 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
10 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
12 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
12 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Liverpool pull out of Jude Bellingham race as 12 alternative transfer targets named

The players Liverpool could target after pulling out of Jude Bellingham transfer race.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th Apr 2023, 22:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Liverpool have backed out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

Despite the midfielder being a long-term target, the Reds are hesitant at the hefty price tag Borussia Dortmund will demand. Bellingham, 19, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football and his valuation only augmented after several impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup with England.

Although Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Bellingham, a rebuild of Liverpool’s engine room is required and that prioritising the teenager - who could cost at least £120 million - is unwise.

Most Popular

As first reported by The Times, Klopp and his recruitment staff will now explore signing several midfielders rather than splashing the cash on one player. Liverpool are 12 points outside the Premier League top four with nine matches remaining and face the stark reality of missing out on the Champions League next season.

There have been a host of names linked in terms of who could arrive instead of Bellingham. Mason Mount, Bellingham’s England team-mate, is at an impasse with Chelsea over a new contract. He has just more than a year left on his deal and the Londoners may need to sell to meet financial fair play regulations. Fellow Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is another possiblity.

Liverpool held an interest in Matheus Nunes last summer before he joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon. Brighton pair Alexis Mac Allister, who helped Argentina in the World Cup, and Moises Caicedo have long been linked. So has Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract at Leicester City at the end of the season, while Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is another mentioned.

GOAL also reports that there are four players on the continent who are admired; Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners and Red Bull Salzburg ace Luka Sucic.

Jude Bellingham