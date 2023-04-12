The players Liverpool could target after pulling out of Jude Bellingham transfer race.

Liverpool have backed out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

Despite the midfielder being a long-term target, the Reds are hesitant at the hefty price tag Borussia Dortmund will demand. Bellingham, 19, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football and his valuation only augmented after several impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup with England.

Although Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Bellingham, a rebuild of Liverpool’s engine room is required and that prioritising the teenager - who could cost at least £120 million - is unwise.

As first reported by The Times, Klopp and his recruitment staff will now explore signing several midfielders rather than splashing the cash on one player. Liverpool are 12 points outside the Premier League top four with nine matches remaining and face the stark reality of missing out on the Champions League next season.

There have been a host of names linked in terms of who could arrive instead of Bellingham. Mason Mount, Bellingham’s England team-mate, is at an impasse with Chelsea over a new contract. He has just more than a year left on his deal and the Londoners may need to sell to meet financial fair play regulations. Fellow Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is another possiblity.

Liverpool held an interest in Matheus Nunes last summer before he joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon. Brighton pair Alexis Mac Allister, who helped Argentina in the World Cup, and Moises Caicedo have long been linked. So has Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract at Leicester City at the end of the season, while Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is another mentioned.