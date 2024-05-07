But questions remain over key figures such as Mohamed Salah.But questions remain over key figures such as Mohamed Salah.
12 Liverpool players that will leave this summer and 2 that won't including 26-goal star - gallery

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Liverpool squad will certainly undergo some changes in the summer as a new era begins.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 7th May 2024, 19:30 BST
With Liverpool undergoing some major changes in a post-Jurgen Klopp era, we believe their squad could be affected.

The likelihood is that there will be some outgoings due to contracts expiring and a new player or two may arrive as the incoming Arne Slot - who is the frontrunner to replace Klopp - will want to bring in one or two players to help fulfill his style of play. Granted, the squad is strong and boasts a lot of young talented stars who will be largely unchanged but there are question marks next to a few players.

That being said, we’ve decided to analyse the squad in an attempt to piece together which players could leave and which players won’t.

With his deal expiring this summer, it's likely that he will leave after suffering a long-term ACL injury this season. A brilliant servant, it looks like the right time to part ways.

1. Joel Matip - Leave

His deal expires this summer and after featuring just once this season, his time at the club looks up.

2. Thiago - Leave

Another player whose deal is up this summer, Adrian is the third-choice keeper and hasn't featured since August 2022. He may be able to secure a move to a lower level where he can feature late in the twilight of his career.

3. Adrian - Leave

This is a bold prediction but given that Brentford offered £15m in January - and the fact that Kelleher's reputation has only been enhanced since then - he could leave to pursue a career as a first-choice keeper. This summer could be a perfect time to do so for the Irish international as Alisson Becker is going nowhere anytime soon.

4. Caoimhin Kelleher - Leave

