With Liverpool undergoing some major changes in a post-Jurgen Klopp era, we believe their squad could be affected.
The likelihood is that there will be some outgoings due to contracts expiring and a new player or two may arrive as the incoming Arne Slot - who is the frontrunner to replace Klopp - will want to bring in one or two players to help fulfill his style of play. Granted, the squad is strong and boasts a lot of young talented stars who will be largely unchanged but there are question marks next to a few players.
That being said, we’ve decided to analyse the squad in an attempt to piece together which players could leave and which players won’t.
1. Joel Matip - Leave
With his deal expiring this summer, it's likely that he will leave after suffering a long-term ACL injury this season. A brilliant servant, it looks like the right time to part ways.
2. Thiago - Leave
His deal expires this summer and after featuring just once this season, his time at the club looks up.
3. Adrian - Leave
Another player whose deal is up this summer, Adrian is the third-choice keeper and hasn't featured since August 2022. He may be able to secure a move to a lower level where he can feature late in the twilight of his career.
4. Caoimhin Kelleher - Leave
This is a bold prediction but given that Brentford offered £15m in January - and the fact that Kelleher's reputation has only been enhanced since then - he could leave to pursue a career as a first-choice keeper. This summer could be a perfect time to do so for the Irish international as Alisson Becker is going nowhere anytime soon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.