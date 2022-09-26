The stage was set at Anfield for a glorious homecoming for Matt Beard’s Liverpool side on Sunday.

After a brilliant season earning promotion from the Championship, the Reds claimed a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on the opening day of the 2022/2023 Women’s Super League season.

On the back of a strong 2021/2022 campaign and a smart summer of recruitment, the win over the Blues set up Liverpool as potential dark horses of the season - and there seemed no better time to face their Merseyside rivals at the club’s spiritual home of Anfield.

Beard’s players were galvanised by a 27,57-strong crowd - the largest ever attendance of a WSL game at Anfield - but could not pull off the performance the home fans wanted to see.

Thanks to a Megan Finnegan header, the Reds were trailing inside ten minutes, and Manchester City loanee Jess Park showed composure in front of goal to send Everton into the break with a two-goal lead.

The hosts failed to trouble Everton’s goal in the second half and, minutes from time, Hanna Bennison inflicted further misery on the home side by adding a third.

Everton rise to fourth place with the win, while Liverpool dropped to seventh place on a painful evening at Anfield.

Here are some of the best pictures from the record-breaking crowd who turned out to watch the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening:

1. The next generation Fans make their way to the stadium.

2. A young Liverpool fan shows their love for the Reds outside Anfield. Scarves up for Liverpool

3. Ready for kick-off Young Liverpool fans pose for a photo outside the stadium.

4. Young Everton fans show their support ahead of kick-off. Young Blues