13 players likely to leave Liverpool this summer – and 19 that won’t

The summer transfer window will open this week, and Liverpool look set to be active once again.

But while much of the focus will be on potential incomings, there’s also the very real likelihood that a number of players could leave Anfield too.

Offloading certain talents may be just as important as bringing people in this summer, with the transfer window opening on June 10th.

And as always, there’s no shortage of speculation surrounding Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and who could depart.

But which players could actually leave the club?

We’ve looked through all of the Reds’ first-team stars and assessed which ones could potentially seal an exit in the near future.

Each player has been rated based on how likely they are to depart the club, whether it be on loan or permanently.

1. Alisson Becker - Very unlikely The Brazilian stopper is part of the furniture at Anfield, and won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

2. Caoimhin Kelleher - Unlikely After an impressive season as Alisson’s understudy, the young stopper should have an important role to play moving forwards.

3. Adrian - Likely Out of contract this summer, Adrian’s time at Anfield could easily come to an end in the coming weeks.

4. Loris Karius - Very likely Much like Adrian, the German is out of contract this summer, and after a miserable stint on Merseyside, he looks sure to depart.