Liverpool are eyeing up a busy summer transfer window under new sporting director Richard Hughes and the returning Michael Edwards in his new role with Fenway Sports Group. The Reds are expected to sign some big names at the end of the season to start the new era under new management, but not every signing needs to cost the big bucks.

The beauty of the transfer window is how many players each year are available to sign for absolutely nothing. There is a long list of Premier League players expected to become free agents in the next month as their respective contracts tick down, and it wouldn’t hurt Liverpool to explore these options and save some money.

The Reds have recruited some influential and reliable signings for free over the years, including Joël Matip and James Milner. Using names listed on Transfermarkt, we’ve listed 13 players available for free this summer, in areas Liverpool are looking to improve.

1 . Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive ranks and the highly sought-after Lloyd Kelly is available for free this summer. At just 25, his age is appealing but his injury history is a concern.

2 . Marek Rodák (Fulham) While he hasn't played in the league this season, he enjoyed a penalty shootout success against Spurs in the Carabao Cup. The Reds will be without any back-up to Alisson if both Adrián and Kelleher leave, so a free signing certainly wouldn't hurt.

3 . Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) Hasn't had much game time this season but Liverpool are looking to bolster their options in the defensive midfield role and he could serve as a good substitute option.

4 . Jorginho (Arsenal) Another option in defensive midfield who is in the final months of his contract. However, it has been reported that there have been talks between Jorginho and Arsenal over a new deal, so he could extend his stay at the Emirates.