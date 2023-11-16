13 reasons why Liverpool has a very bright future as full squad under age of 24 revealed - gallery
Liverpool's future is very promising as we look at their full list of players aged 24 or under.
Liverpool's squad building in recent years has been extremely impressive and their focus on youth has led to an exciting group of players.
On top of that, Jurgen Klopp has placed his trust in youth players and those who have come through have been granted opportunities to shine - and now those players are locked in the squad.
It's unclear how long Klopp will remain at the club, but even if he departs within the next few years, he will have built a squad capable of developing as the seasons roll by and it has put the club in a strong position for the future.
With the international break in full swing, we've decided to focus on all the 13 squad members aged 24 or under currently in the Liverpool set-up.