Liverpool's future is very promising as we look at their full list of players aged 24 or under.

Liverpool's squad building in recent years has been extremely impressive and their focus on youth has led to an exciting group of players.

On top of that, Jurgen Klopp has placed his trust in youth players and those who have come through have been granted opportunities to shine - and now those players are locked in the squad.

It's unclear how long Klopp will remain at the club, but even if he departs within the next few years, he will have built a squad capable of developing as the seasons roll by and it has put the club in a strong position for the future.

With the international break in full swing, we've decided to focus on all the 13 squad members aged 24 or under currently in the Liverpool set-up.

1 . Ben Doak - 18 The youngster has featured sparingly so far this season but has enjoyed minutes in the Europa League and recently signed a new long-term deal at the club. Photo: Justin Setterfield

2 . Stefan Bajcetic - 18 A talented footballer, Bajcetic has featured in midfield and at right-back this season. However, injuries have disrupted his campaign so far which have restricted his minutes but he is highly-rated at the club.

3 . Harvey Elliott - 20 A trusted figure in midfield, Klopp mostly always turns to Elliott off the bench in most games if he doesn't start. He will be looking for minutes and there are plenty of games where he will feature.

4 . Jarell Quansah - 20 A player who has surprised everyone with his confidence, calmness and quality, Quansah could save the club millions at the back after impressing in defence so far. Only 20, there's plenty more to come and he too is receiving minutes as Klopp rotates.