14 Liverpool stars who received a Royal Honour as Andy Robertson gets MBE - gallery

The full-back joins a long list of Reds to have been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson received his MBE honour from Prince William at Windsor Castle this week in recognition of his services to football, charity and young people.

His AR26 charity aims to provide young people in Scotland with equal access to training, support, job opportunities and free football coaching.

The Scotland captain had been named on the New Year’s Honours list and shared a joke with the Prince of Wales as he received his honour on Wednesday.

But he is not the only Liverpool star to have been honoured over the years. Here’s 13 other players to have been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Awarded an MBE in 1995.

1. Peter Beardsley

Awarded an MBE in 1995.

Most recent MBE recipient in 2023.

2. Andy Robertson

Most recent MBE recipient in 2023.

Awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

3. Jordan Henderson

Awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

Awarded MBE in 2022.

4. James Milner

Awarded MBE in 2022. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

