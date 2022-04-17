14 stunning Liverpool fan photos from FA Cup semi-final win - are you in our gallery?

Liverpool are into the FA Cup final after beating Manchester City at Wembley.

Liverpool moved into the FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley.

Dreams of a historic quadruple continue after two goals from Sadio Mane and an Ibou Konate header ensured the Reds set up a clash against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace.

Despite trains from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston being cancelled over the Easter weekend, Kopites still descended on the capital in their droves.

They were in fine voice throughout the day as they roarded Jurgen Klopp’s side on to succees.

Now they’re marking their diaries for the final on Saturday May 15 - with similar numbers expected to travel to the ground many supporters call Anfield South.

See if you can spot yourself or any friends or family in our fans’ gallery from Wembley.

Pictures: Liverpool FC and Getty Images

1. Liverpool fans celebrate the FA Cup semi-final win over Man City. Photo: Getty Images

