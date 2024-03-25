While Liverpool are known for some of the best players to grace the English game across their history, they have also seen a large amount of failed signings.
For every Luis Suarez or Steven Gerrard there are players who simply struggled to make any sort of impact and were shipped off as soon as they came. With the international break in full swing, we've decided to look back on the players who really struggled at Anfield.
1. Mario Balotelli
The enigmatic forward was a star at Man City and Euro 2012 just a few years before signing but the controversial star had lost his star-quality when he arrived at the club. He managed just one goal before heading out on loan after a sole season.
2. Antonio Nunez
Signed as part of the Michael Owen deal, he failed to make any sort of impact after 27 appearances and left after a season.
3. Andy Carroll
£35m was a big fee at the time and Carroll certainly qualifies as a flop signing. He didn't fit the club's style from day one and his form and fitness were lacking as he failed to make any impact after Torres' exit.
4. Iago Aspas
While he has gone onto be a legend at Celta Vigo, he failed to find the net in 14 PL appearances and left after one year. He's also responsible for one of the worst corners ever taken at Anfield during the 2-0 defeat as he passed it straight to Willian while his side chased a goal to keep their title charge alive.